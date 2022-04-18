Amit Shah To Travel To Bhopal, Bihar & Puducherry To Attend Key Projects From April 22-24

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on April 22 to partake in multiple events including a gathering of forest society (Van Janjati Sammelan) to be held at the Jamboori Maidan, an official said on Monday.

Amit Shah will also attend as the Chief Guest at the All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) slated to be held in the Bhopal-based Central Academy for Police Training (CAPT), an official informed PTI. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also confirmed Shah’s visit and the programmes he is expected to attend on April 22.

The event will be conducted at the police headquarters in Bhopal by the Madhya Pradesh Police in collaboration with the Home Ministry department and the Bureau of Police Research and Development. The event will feature discussions on research papers from police officers, academicians, researchers, judicial, and scientific specialists.

Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania assessed the state of readiness for the upcoming events at a meeting. After his visit to Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, he will visit Bihar on April 23, and Puducherry on April 24.

Amit Shah to pay tribute to Veer Kunwar Singh in Bihar

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of his Madhya pradesh visit, the Union Home Minister will travel to Bihar on April 23 where he will pay tribute to freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh. On the same day, Shah will attend a function at Jagdishpur where he will address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and volunteers.

“The programme will be a non-political event. The coming generation will be informed about the sacrifice of Veer Kunwar Singh. The programme will be organized under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th year of India’s independence,” sources said.

Amit Shah to travel to Puducherry on April 24

On April 24, the Home Minister will reach Puducherry to attend an event in the Union Territory. Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan made the announcement regarding the Home Minister's visit recently. Amit Shah’s visit is specifically intended to rectify differences between Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and the BJP legislators.

It is pertinent to mention here that there have been conflicts between the two parties in the Union Territory ever since the coalition administration of the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took office. While CM Rangasamy is aggrieved that the BJP made a unilateral decision on inducting three MLAs, the saffron party claims Rangasamy was rehabilitating from COVID a private hospital in Chennai at the time.