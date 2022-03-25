Amit Shah to visit Bihar in April

Patna, March 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar next month to take part in a function held in the memory of Veer Kunwar Singh, one of the heroes of the Revolt of 1857.

State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said on Friday that Shah will visit Jagdishpur in Bhojpur district to take part in the function held as a part of "Amrit Mahotsav" (75th anniversary) of Independence.

"It will be a non-political event in the memory of the legendary King of Jagdishpur, who was the only Indian ruler to have remained unvanquished in the first war of Independence," Jaiswal said.