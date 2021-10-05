Amit Shah To Visit J&K In October As Part Of Union Government’s Mega Outreach Program

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the month of October. Top Sources in J&K Government told Republic that they have received intimation about the visit of Home Minister to the state and the program is being finalised. “Home Minister will be visiting J&K in Second half of the month. During his visit, he will go to remote areas of Kashmir valley and will also be visiting Jammu,” he added.

This visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir is seen as part of the Union Government’s Mega Outreach Program in which 70 Union Ministers are visiting J&K. The second edition of the Union Government’s Mega Outreach Program started on September 8 2021 and will conclude with a visit of Home Minister Shah.

Earlier in January 2020, Union Government’s first Mega Outreach Program took place during January 18-24 in which 36 Union Ministers visited Jammu and Kashmir. The aim of this Union Government’s Mega Outreach Program is to review ongoing projects in Jammu and Kashmir and development that have taken place post abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

So far, the Union Ministers have interacted with locals, administration, and representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions. They will be submitting reports to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). They have visited remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir mainly South Kashmir, which was once considered a “hotbed of terrorism.”

Amit Shah pays tribute to freedom fighters

Earlier on October 2, Amit Shah flagged off an All India Car Rally 'Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama' of the National Security Guard (NSG) from the Red Fort in Delhi. Speaking at the event, Amit Shah paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri and highlighted their contribution to India's independence. Shah also flagged off cycle rallies of the Centre Armed Police Forces (CAPF), which took off from different parts of the country; from Dandi, the Northeast, Leh to Kanyakumari, and concluded in Delhi. About 1,000 cyclists including jawans and officers covered a distance of 41,000km.

He said, "Mahatma Gandhi taught the world the method of 'Ahimsa' which can be used to win a battle without violence or bloodshed. He devoted his entire life working for the poor and vulnerable. While Lal Bahadur Shastri led the country with a vision to progress in line with peace and harmony."

