Amit Shah To Visit Poll-bound Karnataka Today; To Launch Sankalp Yatras, Safe City Project

Ahead of the crucial Karnataka assembly elections, Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state today and flag off Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatras and launch a city development project, he informed via Twitter.

This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the poll bound state and inaugurated the Shivamogga airport and also laid the foundation stones of many infrastructure projects.

Amit Shah’s Karnataka visit today

Amit Shah tweeted and said, “Leaving for Karnataka, where I will flag off two Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatras tomorrow in Bidar and Devanahalli. Later in the evening will launch Bengaluru Safe City Project. Keenly looking forward to all of these events.”

Leaving for Karnataka, where I will flag off two Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatras tomorrow in Bidar and Devanahalli. Later in the evening will launch Bengaluru Safe City Project. Keenly looking forward to all of these events. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 2, 2023

The BJP has launched four separate Sankalp Yatras from March 1 and they will continue for 20 days. The planning is such that all the yatras will meet at a common place after completing their planned route within the 20 day duration. On the final day of the mega campaign, BJP has also planned to hold a mega-rally.

Addressing a public rally in the Congress stronghold Sandur in Karnataka on February 23, Shah said BJP will rid the state of corruption, “Trust PM Modi and Yediyurappa once, and we (BJP) will give such a government that it will rid Karnataka of corruption and make it a number one state in South India within five years,” Shah said.

'Congress, JD (S) dynastic parties': Amit Shah

He recalled that in the last assembly elections in the state in 2018 the saffron party could not manage to reach the majority mark, which resulted in a tug of war for power in the state between the JD(S) and Congress and corruption in Karnataka, he said. "Both Congress and the JD(S) are dynastic parties. Dynastic parties do no good for people in democracy", Shah said.

The tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly ends on May 24, 2023 and the elections to the state are scheduled to be held before May 2023.

The previous assembly polls were held in May 2018, in which the government was formed by a coalition of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress, with H. D. Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister. In 2019, in a dramatic turn of events, the government collapsed. Subsequently BJP formed the government with B. S. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister however he resigned on July 26, 2021, and Basavaraj Bommai took over as CM on July 28, 2021.

Image: Twitter