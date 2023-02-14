Amit Shah Unflinching On Adani Row Politics; Says 'BJP Has Nothing To Hide Or Fear'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah came down heavily on the Opposition parties that have been targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government over the Adani-Hindenburg row, saying that there is nothing for the BJP to 'hide or be afraid of'.

Speaking to ANI, Amit Shah said, "The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter it is not right for me to comment. But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of."

When asked if there is a conspiracy in the wake of the Hindenburg report and the BBC documentary titled, ‘India: The Modi Question’ pertaining to the 2002 Gujarat riots, Amit Shah said, "Thousands of conspiracies cannot harm the truth. Truth shines bright like the sun. They have been doing it since 2002 against PM Narendra Modi. And every time, he has emerged stronger, truthfully and by gaining more popularity among people every time."

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech which was entirely focused on Adani, the Home Minister said, "What speech he wants to give is for him or his speech writers to think." Reacting to Gandhi's "crony capitalism" allegation against BJP, Home Minister Shah said, "There is no question. Nobody has been able to level such an allegation against the BJP till date. During their (Congress) era, agencies be it CAG or CBI, they had registered cases taking cognizance of corruption. There were scams of Rs 12 lakh crore."

Opposition demands JPC in Adani-Hindenburg row

The Adani-Hindenburg row erupted after Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses -- National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) - after a report by Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the business conglomerate. The Adani Group, however, denied all the allegations.

The Hindenburg-Adani row turned into a major political controversy with Congress and other opposition parties accusing the Central government of favouritism and crony capitalism. They brought up the matter during the parliament's budget session and demanded an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). They have sought questions over the investment of LIC and some public sector banks in the Adani group.

The government has rejected the allegations with PSUs and regulatory bodies also issuing statements about their following the norms and acting to their mandates. The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that SEBI had agreed to constitute a committee to protect investor interests following Hindenburg's report on Adani Group.