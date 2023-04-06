Amit Shah Unveils 54-feet Tall Statue Of Lord Hanuman At Gujarat's Sarangpur Temple

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday, April 6, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a 54-feet tall statue of Lord Hanuman at Sarangpur temple in Botad district of Gujarat. Created by Rajasthan-origin artist Nareshbhai Kunawat, the 54-feet tall, 30,000 kg 'Panchdhatu' material-made statue of Lord Hanuman will be clearly visible from a great distance due to its height. The entire project is planned in the backyard of the temple in an area of 1, 35,000 square feet.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveils 54 feet tall statue of Lord Hanuman at Sarangpur temple in Botad district on Hanuman Jayanti pic.twitter.com/0IX4XCVKvA April 6, 2023

The project includes an 11,900-square-foot step well, and an amphitheater with the capacity to accommodate 1500 people for a light, sound, and fountain show. The Union Minister will also inaugurate Bhojan Shala of Sarangpur temple.

The length and breadth of the different components of the statue:

6.5 foot long and 7.5-foot broad face

7 foot high and 7.5-foot broad crown

27 feet long and 8.5 foot broad Gada (mace) of Lord Hanuman

6.5 foot long and 4 foot broad hands

8.5 foot long and 4 foot broad legs

1.5 foot high and 3.5-foot broad leg bracelet

1.5 foot high and 2.5-foot broad hand bracelet

24-foot long and 10-foot broad ornaments.

April 6 is also the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which came into existence in 1980. Amit Shah as well as other BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda wished party workers on the day.

PM Modi and Nadda addressed party leaders and workers on the party's 44th Sthapana Diwas (Foundation Day) in New Delhi and exhorted them to continue working hard to make India freee of corruption and ensure the country is a developed nation. He stated the BJP was working towards making India free of corruption, nepotism and law and order challenges.