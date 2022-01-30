Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary: Amit Shah Unveils Bapu's Mural At Sabarmati Riverfront

On the 74th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute and unveiled a wall mural of Gandhiji made of kulhads (earthen cups) at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. The mural, commissioned by the KVIC, was put together by 75 potters brought here from across the country, a KVIC official said on Saturday. The event also marks the 74th Martyrs' Day, which was further attended by Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi:

#BREAKING | Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 74th death anniversary; unveils wall mural of Gandhiji made of kulhads at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad



Tune in to #WATCH latest visuals #LIVE - https://t.co/bPgEOC5QNR pic.twitter.com/ldjuFiB2pA — Republic (@republic) January 30, 2022

'There could not be a better tribute to Bapu' says Amit Shah

While talking about the inauguration of the mural made with earthen cups, the Home Minister said that the mural of one who fought for India's independence has been inaugurated here at Sabarmati with the feelings of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"This day also has another significance because this year because we are celebrating Independence with 'Armut Mahotsav'. The mission is to make the new generation understand the entire history of India's fight for freedom and the knowledge of the new India. This year we will decide where India will stand in the sector of development, employment, contribution to a better environment and in front of the entire world when we complete 100 years of Independence. In this occasion fo Aazadi ka Amrut Mahotsav the citizens need to be the decide the factors and make sure that we stand on that vision," added Amit Shah.

Moreover, the Home Minister said that it was Bapu's vision with which PM Narendra Modi has taken up the campaign of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and pushed citizens to choose 'made in India' and also prioritise Indian languages. In his concluding remarks, Amit Shah appealed to citizens to use Khadi (plain cotton cloth produced in India) and 'let a poor live his life with pride'.

Mahatma Gandhi's mural in Ahmedabad

The mural, measuring 100 square meters, has been created by arranging earthen cups on an aluminium sheet to form the Mahatma's visage, said the official. It will be only the second of its kind in the country, the KVIC official said, adding that the first one is installed at Palika Kendra in New Delhi.

The Home Minister also distributed electric pottery wheels to the members of the potter community on this occasion.

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said it is the collective endeavour of the people to popularise the noble ideals of Bapu.

(With ANI & PTI inputs)