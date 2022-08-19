Last Updated:

Amit Shah Urged States To Keep National Security Top Priority At 2-day Strategy Conference

At the conclusion of the two-day National Security Strategies Conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared pictures on Twitter on Thursday.

Amit Shah

At the conclusion of the two-day National Security Strategies Conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared pictures on Twitter on Thursday, August 18. Taking to the microblogging site, Shah informed as to how discussions and deliberations were held on challenges like narco-trafficking, demographic changes in border areas and cyber frauds.  

At the conference taking place in Delhi, top police officials of States and Union Territories apart from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) took part. "Urged all that the issues related to national security should be our top priority," the Home Minister further wrote in the tweet on the conference. 

2-day National Security Strategies Conference concludes 

The Home Minister underlined that it is the responsibility of the DGPs (Director General of Police) of states to bring down all technical and strategic information in their states, especially in the border districts. Further, Amit Shah asked the DGPs of border states to keep a 'watchful eye' on the demographic changes taking place in border areas.

Highlighting that since becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi has not only given thrust on the internal security of the country, but also strengthened the mechanism to face challenges, the Minister said, "we enacted many new laws, increased coordination with states, increased budgetary allocation and made optimum use of technology."

The scientific approach to security

Moreover, Amit Shah, giving the example of the Automatic Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), said, "Prime Minister Modi has started a technology mission but it will be successful only if we are able to take it to the bottom."

''We have to make good use of 5G technology to strengthen the security system. The basic principle of a modern intelligence agency should not be 'Need to know', but 'Need to Share' and 'Duty to Share' because we will not get success unless the approach changes. ''Along with technology, we should also give equal thrust to the use of human intelligence," the Home Minister further said. 

