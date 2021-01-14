Amit Shah Visits Gujarat For Uttarayan; Offers Prayers At Ahmedabad's Jagannath Temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday arrived at the Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad on his Gujarat visit for Uttarayan. On the occasion, he partook in prayers and will also be taking part in other events. His visit comes even as BJP is pinning its hopes on PM Modi and Amit Shah to boost its prospects ahead of local body elections that will be held in February 2021.

Amit Shah in Jagannathji Temple

The Home Minister along with his wife offered prayers at the Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad. Every year Makar Sankranti and Uttarayan are celebrated in a grand way in Gujarat, though this year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations are a bit muted. As it is Shah's home state he will be meeting his family members, local leaders and people of his constituency as well.

Apart from this, he is also going to have meetings with political leaders, specifically with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel, BJP state chief CR Patil and several other leaders with whom he will have discussions and plan strategies over the upcoming local body elections which are scheduled to be held in February. This is very crucial for BJP as parties like AIMIM, AAP and BTP have declared their intent to contest in this year's local elections in the BJP-ruled state.

Gujarat Local body elections in February 2021

On February 2021, General elections for 6 municipal corporations, 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats across Gujarat will be held. By-polls for vacant seats in other local bodies will also be held with that. After Lok Sabha and Assembly general elections, this will be the biggest election season in Gujarat. The local elections were to be held in the last quarter of 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these elections were postponed for the first quarter of the calendar year 2021.

