Amit Shah Visits Jagdeep Dhankhar After West Bengal Governor Diagnosed With Malaria

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on 27 October, visited West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at AIIMS in New Delhi. The Governor was admitted on Monday after being tested positive for malaria. He is undergoing treatment for the same and has been admitted to an old private ward at the main AIIMS. A source said, “The governor was admitted at 3 pm. He has been admitted under the supervision of Dr Neeraj Nischal, an additional professor in the Department of Medicine.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at AIIMS Delhi. The Governor is admitted here after testing positive for malaria. pic.twitter.com/NZKOaGPjBU — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

Rapid increase in cases of vector-borne diseases in the national capital

Hospitals in Delhi have been witnessing a huge rise in dengue cases with the number of patients only increasing. Patients have been getting admitted from the national capital and the nearby areas. Talking to ANI, Dr Pooja Khosla, Senior Consultant in Department of Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "A lot of younger patients are coming with dengue fever and dengue haemorrhagic fever and a lot of them are unaware of the fact that they have dengue before. Once their IGG levels are being checked it gets revealed." She further added, "We are also getting lots of cases from outside Delhi, especially Uttar Pradesh." As per data released by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), at least 1,006 dengue cases have been reported along with 154 cases of malaria. There have been another 73 cases of chikungunya as well.

During the months after the monsoon, it is natural for the dengue cases to increase. The trend is similar for the current year as well, however, the cases are a lot more than the last year. Dr Khosla further added, "Dengue is a seasonal disease and post-rain it gets a hike, drop-in cases start generally starts post-Diwali. What we are seeing is general dengue behaviour. Last time it was definitely less but this cycle is not unusual compared to the years when it was an epidemic. But we all have to be very careful." Earlier in September, Delhi reported its first death due to the vector-borne disease. Rashes, fatigue, fever, haemorrhagic sensations etc. are few symptoms of Dengue virus (DENV).

(With ANI Inputs)



Image: ANI