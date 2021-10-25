Amit Shah Visits Kheer Bhavani Temple On Final Day In J&K, LG Manoj Sinha Accompanies Him

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is currently on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, visited the Kheer Bhawani Durga temple in Ganderbal on Monday morning. The home minister was joined by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Amit Shah offered prayers at the J&K temple marking the end of his trip to the UT.

Marking the final day of his trip today, Amit Shah is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Srinagar. The trip finds major significance as it is the first time Shah is visiting the UT since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Earlier on Sunday, Shah visited the Makwal border with LG Sinha and interacted with jawans and local residents. He also met with the delegations of Kashmiri Pandits and other communities there.

The home minister started his final day by travelling 14 km from Srinagar to the Kheer Bhawani temple shrine. Shah visited the holy religious place of worship, which is of importance for the Kashmiri Pandit community. After leaving the valley in the early 1990s, migrant Pandits from different parts of the country have also been arriving at Tullamulla to attend the annual festival at the temple.

Amit Shah Inspects BSF Bunkers Along International Border

Amid the three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Shah on Sunday visited the India-Pakistan International Border where he was briefed by the BSF ADG and other officials over PAK Terror Tunnel Module through which Pakistan usually pushes terrorists into the Indian territory. The Union Home Minister also visited and inspected three Army Bunkers later in the day and met the families and the residents at the international border.

Marking his visit to the border post, Shah took to Twitter and wrote, "Visited Maqwal, the last village on the border of India in Jammu, to know the condition of the villagers. As much as a citizen living in the capital has the right to the resources of the country, so is the citizen living in the border village. Under the leadership of Modiji, we are committed to provide every facility and development till the border." Following the visit, the BSF released an official detailed press release stating that the Union Minister has assured them of providing all border-related assistance.

