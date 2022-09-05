Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in Mumbai on a two-day trip, visited the famous Ganesh Mandal Lalbaugcha Raja on Monday, September 5.

The Home Minister later took to Twitter to post about his visit to the prominent Ganpati Mandal and said, "I had the good fortune of taking blessings of Ganpati Bappa by visiting the famous Lalbaugcha Raja of Mumbai. May Vighnaharta Bappa shower your blessings on all. Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangalmurti Morya."

Amit Shah later visited the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as well as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

As per reports, over 200 district secretaries were called for the meeting which took place at the residences of the CM and Dy CM of Maharashtra. Amit Shah also briefed the BJP MPs and MLAs who are set to take part in the upcoming BMC elections under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Amit Shah's visit ahead of BMC Polls

The visit of Amit Shah, who is a key BJP strategist, during the ongoing Ganesh festival comes ahead of the crucial polls of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) expected to be held in September or October. The BJP is aiming to gain control of the BMC from the Shiv Sena, which ruled the cash rich civic body till an administrator was appointed earlier this year due to delay in holding polls.

BMC is regarded as Asia's richest civic organisation with an annual budget of about Rs. 37,000 crore. Shiv Sena had a significant impact on local elections even when NCP-Congress was in control in the state. Since they couldn't come to an agreement on the seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP and Shiv Sena ran separate campaigns in the 2017 municipal elections. Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray reportedly even threatened to resign from the BJP administration in Maharashtra and the Centre at that time.

Image: Twitter/@AmitShah