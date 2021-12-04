Amit Shah Visits Rohitash Border Outpost; Announces Extension Of Welfare Scheme For Jawans

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Rohitash Indo-Pakistan border outpost in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. He also met with BSF personnel guarding the International Border in the region. Shah will closely watch the night patrolling done by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and will spend a night with them.

In his address after visiting the Rohitash border post, Amit Shah said he and 130 people in India are able to sleep peacefully at night "because we have faith in the soldiers guarding the country's border."

He also informed about the extension of the Aayushman Bharat scheme to CAPF. "The Prime Minister of the country, Shri Narendra Modi, has taken a big decision that all CAPF jawans and their families will also be given a separate Ayushman card, so that they can get themselves and their families treated in hospitals," he said.

The Home Minister also had dinner with BSF jawans.

Shah's visit amid infighting in Rajasthan BJP?

The Home Minister's Rajasthan visit comes at a time when factionalism in the BJP state unit is making headlines. Last week, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje carried out a show of strength and toured six Rajasthan districts, where she met families of COVID-19 victims and visited temples. Reportedly, there is friction between Raje and BJP Rajasthan President Satish Punia. On Sunday, Shah will visit Jaipur and address party workers. He will also try to calm the difference between Raje and Punia.

"Those who are trying to call this programme political, I would like to tell them that the time to come belongs to the BJP. The BJP flag will soon unfurl in Rajasthan," she had said while addressing programmes in Udaipur and Rajsamand districts," Raje had said.

The former CM had said that she had started Parivartan Yatra in 2003 from Charbhuja Nath temple and then his party won 120 seats in the 2003 polls. “When we started Suraj Sankalp Yatra from Charbhuja Nath, the BJP got 163 seats in 2013 which no party had got before in the history of Rajasthan,” she added.

Image: Twitter-@BJPLive