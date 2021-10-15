Amit Shah Visits 'Savarkar's Cell' In Andaman's Cellular Jail; Calls It 'Pilgrimage Place'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, marked his presence in the Cellular Jail at Port Blair on Friday, October 15. Shah visited the cell where Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was imprisoned by the Britishers. He noted the jail as a "pilgrimage site of India's freedom struggle". Under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Union Home Minister paid floral tributes to freedom fighters.

"Today for the second time I got a chance to visit this pilgrimage site of freedom. This is the place where many well-known freedom fighters have suffered inhuman torture and have sacrificed their lives," the Union Home Minister said.

"The Britishers had always wanted to break the patience and the will of Indian revolutionaries but they had to bend in front of the willpower of Indian revolutionaries," added Shah.

Shah slams Congress for giving political tone to Savarkar's struggle

Spotlighting the unbreakable determination of Indian revolutionaries during their struggle for freedom, Shah said,

"This place has always been a headache for Britisher and no one knows how many struggles this jail has witnessed since it became operational. Revolutionaries from across the country have stayed in this (Cellular) jail."

The Union Home Minister, hitting out at the Congress, criticised the party for giving a political tone to the pains taken by the late legendary revolutionary. He said that Congress should be "ashamed" of politicising Savarkar's struggle for freedom.

"Even after enduring so much torture, he used to leave here with the chants of Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata. This cellular jail built by the British for the people of the country is the biggest pilgrimage place. That is why Savarkar Ji used to say that this is a great pilgrimage among the pilgrimages, where many people sacrificed to ignite the flame of freedom. He was such a great personality. He was a great laureate, a literary person. His selfless attitude towards the people of India and the country has inspired people to present him with the "Veer" prefix," Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah visits Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Shah is on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands from October 15 to 17. The minister, on Saturday, is scheduled to carry out an aerial survey of Rani Laxmibai Island, Shaheed Dweep Eco-tourism project, Swaraj Dweep water aerodrome, and other development projects.

He will also be inaugurating and will lay the foundation stone of various development projects of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. On October 17, Shah will attend review meetings concerning the security and development of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

