Amit Shah Warns Against Drug Abuse; Says Research Will Help In Busting Modules Efficiently

Inaugurating the Centre of Excellence for Research and Analysis of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday warned against narcotic abuse.

Addressing the dignitaries, he said the government has taken to the job to not let narcotics enter the country. He affirmed that in the past years, a lot of narcotic modules were busted but lack of research medium was a 'hindrance'. Having said that he exuded hope that with the University now functional, busting modules would be more efficient. "Now, we will be able to provide more information about the drug we capture," he said.

"I am confident that this university will extend to other states and youth will get the opportunity to contribute to forensic science. We don't need anyone. We are becoming self-reliant in cyber defence and bariatric research, and in a similar fashion, we will overpower this danger of narcotics abuse," he added.

Speaking at National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar. Watch live! https://t.co/TdOGbPqUZg — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 12, 2021

'India major hub for illicit drug trade', claims UN report

As per the 2018 annual report by United Nations-backed International Narcotics Control Board (INCB), India is one of the major hubs for the illicit drug trade, involving varieties, from age-old cannabis to newer synthetic opioids like tramadol. If figures are seen, India alone accounted for six per cent of the world’s cannabis herb (ganja) seizures in 2016 (nearly 300 tonnes), and reported seizing even higher quantities in 2017 (353 tonnes) — a 20 per cent increase compared to 2016, the report by UN Office of Drugs and Crime said. In comparison, seizures of cannabis resin (charas) have remained relatively stable in India over the years, fluctuating between a considerable two to four tonnes between 2013 and 2017, with 3.2 tonnes seized in 2017.

Besides illicit drugs, licit opiate pharmaceuticals drugs are also high in demand in India, as per the UN. The country is a large manufacturer of pharmaceuticals, and the law regulates their production and sale, but there is no uniformity in the monitoring of compliance with the law. The smuggling of pharmaceuticals from India, especially codeine-based cough syrups, dextropropoxyphene and injectable buprenorphine, is a major concern for India’s neighbours, particularly Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

(Credit-pti/unsplash)