Amit Shah Welcomes Decision To Include APMC Mandis Under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund

While welcoming Union Government's decision to include Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) mandis under 'Agriculture Infrastructure Fund,' Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday added that Modi Government is committed to 'agriculture and prosperity of farmers'. Terming the decision as 'visionary', the Home Minister also congratulated the Prime Minister for working in the 'interest of agriculture and farmers to approve the amendment in the funding of central sector schemes under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund'. The decision was announced in the cabinet meeting post major reshuffle.

According to HM Amit Shah, this project's capacity has been increased to 25 with an allowance of loans up to Rs 2 crore.

मोदी सरकार के इस फैसले में APMCs, SHGs व FPOs के संघों और राष्ट्रीय व राज्य सहकारी समितियों के संघों को कृषि अवसरंचना निधि में शामिल किया गया है। साथ ही इसका दायरा बढ़ाकर 25 परियोजनाओं तक प्रत्येक परियोजना के लिए ₹2 करोड़ तक के ऋण के लिए ब्याज में छूट व गारंटी दी जाएगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 8, 2021

Home Minister further described the decision as 'historic' while mentioning this is the sign of the determination of the Central Government. "With this, not only will APMC be further empowered but employment opportunities will increase and the people of rural India will get maximum benefit," tweeted Amit Shah. With an aim at 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' this decision is to make the agriculture sector more self-reliant.

Moreover, Amit Shah has also informed that the move will strengthen the infrastructure of the cooperative markets.

यह निर्णय कृषि क्षेत्र को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने की दिशा में मोदी सरकार का एक सकारात्मक कदम है।



इससे सहकारी मंडियों को अपना आधारभूत ढांचा मजबूत करने के लिए बहुत बड़ी सहायता मिलेगी। मैं कृषि व सहकारिता क्षेत्र से जुड़े सभी लोगों की ओर से पुनः @narendramodi जी का आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 8, 2021

Agriculture Minister calls the decision in 'interest of farmers'

Amid farmers' protest in the country, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the decision by the Union Government is 'in the interest of farmers'.

किसानों के हित में मोदी सरकार का महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय...



आत्मनिर्भर भारत पैकेज के तहत एक लाख करोड़ रूपये के कृषि अवसंरचना कोष के अंतर्गत केन्द्रीय क्षेत्र की वित्तपोषण सुविधा योजना में संशोधन को केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ने दी स्वीकृति। pic.twitter.com/cTgzoCZQxO — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) July 9, 2021

BKU's Rakesh Tikait says 'farmers won't talk to Centre under set conditions'

After the Modi cabinet's decision to strengthen APMC mandis, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that the farmers won't talk to the Centre under set conditions. He added that the farmers will not do as the government tells them to. Farmers have been demanding a complete rollback of the laws, protesting at Delhi's borders in Tikri, Ghazipur, and Singhu for the past eight months.

APMC mandis to avail financial support from the Rs 1 lakh crore

With several changes announced a post-cabinet reshuffle of the Union Government, the new cabinet has also announced that APMC mandis will now be eligible to avail financial support from the Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to expand the regulated markets' capacity and provide better facilities to farmers. So far, loans up to Rs 2 crore at one place were eligible for interest subvention under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme. Now, if an eligible entity takes up projects in different locations, all such projects will be eligible for interest subvention for loans up to Rs 2 crore.