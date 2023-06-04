Amit Shah's Appeal To People Of Manipur: Lift The Blockades

Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday made an appeal to the people of Manipur to lift the blockades and clear the highway leading to the state, so that food and other essential items could reach the people. He urged people through his Twitter handle to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, National Highway-2, so that food, medicines, petrol and diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people. Shah also requested civil society organisations to come forward to bring the consensus among various communities of the state. He called for a joint effort by all to restore peace and harmony in the state. The Union Home Minister's appeal has come up amid the Manipur government's report suggesting that peace and normalcy is returning to the state after the ethnic clashes erupted on May 3.

Amit Shah on his Twitter handle wrote, "My sincerest appeal to the people of Manipur is to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 Highway, so that food, medicines, Petrol/Diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people. I also request that Civil Society Organisations do the needful in bringing consensus. Together only we can restore normalcy in this beautiful state."

Shah was on a 4-day visit to Manipur

Shah was on a four-day visit to the state from May 29 to June 1, where he took stock of the law and order situation in the state. He held various levels of meetings with the state government, state authorities and other defence officials and discussed the strategies to restore normalcy in the state. He also met representatives from the civil societies and various groups of the Meitei and the Kuki communities. This was his first visit to the Northeastern state since the ethnic clashes broke out on May 3.

140 weapons surrendered

Earlier, more than 140 weapons were surrendered in different parts of Manipur after Union Home Minister Amit Shah made an appeal to do so. Shah on his last day of his four-day visit to Manipur had appealed to the people of Manipur to surrender their weapons to the security forces and administration at the earliest. He had also warned them that a search operation will be conducted in the state and anyone found to possess any weapon would be prosecuted.

The security advisor to the Manipur government on Saturday had stated that peace is returning to the state after a wave of ethnic clashes and violence. He had said that after 35 more arms and ammunition were surrendered, in addition to over 140 arms and ammunition surrendered on Friday.