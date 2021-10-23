Amit Shah's J&K 1st Visit Since Abrogation Of Art 370 Begins Today; HM To Review Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to begin his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir amid the recent civilian killings in the valley. Being his first visit to J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, Amit Shah looks forward to holding several high-level meetings and discussions on the current situation in the region.

As a part of it, he will be inaugurating the first international flight between Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Sharjah in the UAE on 1st day of his visit and will further interact with the members of Youth Clubs on Saturday. Apart from that, he will also address a public rally in Jammu on October 24, Sunday.

Meanwhile, traffic restrictions are already imposed in Srinagar ahead of the Home Minister's visit followed by the deployment of 50 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams for security purposes.

Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who will arrive in Jammu and Kashmir on the morning of October 23 will initially chair a high-level meeting at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar and later will inaugurate the international flight between Srinagar and Sharjah through video conferencing. Later, he is also likely to meet the families of those killed in the recent civilian killings in the valley.

On the second day of his visit, Shah will head towards Jammu and will meet BJP workers at the party office and further address the public. He is also likely to meet several delegations and later return to Srinagar.

The Home Minister will come back to Kashmir on October 25 and will further take part in other programs, informed sources to Republic TV.

Thereafter, he is also likely to visit the CRPF group centre in the Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, several incidents of civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir took place in the past few days after which a total of 700 people have been detained so far under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Furthermore, a total of 26 detainees have now been shifted to the Central Jail of Agra from Jammu and Kashmir under the act.

Image: PTI