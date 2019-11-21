Amit Shah's 'NRC Across India' Statement Raises Congress Hackles; Party In Huddle: Sources

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating his intent to implement the NRC nationwide, sources state that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi along with members of the party have huddled up on Thursday to chalk out a strategy to counter the government on the issue. A delegation of the Congress was sent to the North-East to work out on NRC and they have submitted a report to Sonia Gandhi to chalk out a further strategy of the party.

Congress leaders slam NRC

Congress MP from Berhampore Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while speaking about the National Register of Citizens (NRC) said that the government will be exposed once the issue is brought up under the purview of legislation in the Parliament. He also took a dig at the ruling government for introducing and talking about NRC at the time of economic slowdown to distract people from real issues. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary also added that since not much is known about NRC, he can only react to the issue once the Home Minister brings it up in the Parliament.

Congress leader from Assam Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposal of implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) nationwide a day before in the Rajya Sabha. Taking to Twitter, Gogoi said that the BJP was unable to implement an 'error-free' NRC in Assam. He also mentioned that BJP never had 'Vikas' (development) on their agenda.

Amit Shah brings up NRC in Rajya Sabha

The Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, dropped a big hint that the government plans to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country. In his statement, while replying to a query by Swapan Dasgupta, Shah said, "The process of National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be carried out across the country. No one, irrespective of religion should be worried, it is just a process to get everyone under the NRC. People whose name has not figured in the draft list have the right to go to the Tribunal. Tribunals will be constituted across Assam. If any person doesn't have the money to approach Tribunal, then Assam govt to bear the cost to hire a lawyer".

