Amit Shah’s Sasaram Visit Cancelled Due To Imposition Of Sec 144 Post Ram Navami Clashes

Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Sasaram, Bihar was canceled due to the imposition of section 144 post the communal tensions in the region on April 1, said Bihar BJP. He was scheduled to arrive in the state on April 1, and address rallies in two districts apart from holding party meetings. Notably, as many as 14 people were injured during the clashes between two groups on the day of Ram Navami on March 30.

BJP leader Amit Shah was scheduled to arrive in Patna on the evening of Saturday, for a two-day Bihar visit. "Union Home minister Amit Shah was supposed to come to Sasaram for an event. As Bihar government imposed Section 144 we have to cancel the event. How can we hold an event like this?" state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Samrat Chaudhary said on Saturday.

This was Shah’s fourth visit to Bihar the Janata Dal (United) parted ways with the BJP in August 2022.

Ram Navami violence in Nalanda

As a part of the engagements during the two-day Bihar tour, HM Shah was scheduled to address two public meetings Sasaram and Hisua, in Rohtas and Nawada districts respectively.

Section 144 was imposed in the Sasaram and Biharsharif in the Nalanda district after clashes broke out following Ram Navami festivities on March 31. Bihar Police today said, that the situation in Sasaram and in Biharsharif in Nalanda district is "completely normal and under control." After the incident, the police said 27 people were arrested in Nalanda and 18 in Sasaram in connection with the violence. "The situation in Biharsharif of Nalanda and Sasaram of Rohtas is completely normal and under control. Two FIRs have been registered in Nalanda and Rohtas and 27 and 18 people have been arrested respectively identifying anti-social elements," Bihar Police tweeted.

The police further informed that adequate arrangements have been made to assure the maintenance of law and order in the region, "Ram Navami processions have been completed in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram. An adequate number of force and magistrate's deputation is going on at both places. Senior officials are camping at the spot," the Bihar police posted on its Twitter handle. Social media is being scanned to keep a check on the proliferation of rumours. An appeal has been made to the citizens not be believe in false news and assist the police in maintaining the law and order.

