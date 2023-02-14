Amit Shah's Stunning Prediction For 2023 Karnataka Elections Is A Message For JDS Too

Union Home Minister Amit Shah exuded confidence that BJP will form a government in Karnataka with a full majority. He stated that the people have ejected the dynasty politics and accepted the saffron party's development politics.

"BJP will form a government with a full majority in Karnataka. In the last two months, I have visited the state 5 times and have sensed the pulse of people. I have witnessed PM Modi’s popularity there and BJP is going to get a huge mandate in Karnataka", said Amit Shah in an exclusive interview with ANI.

Speaking about his recent visit to Karnataka ahead of polls, the Home Minster said, "During my Karnataka visit, I began with Mandya and before this, BJP rally was not conducted on such a big level. Even the people of Mandya are now shifting from dynastic parties and accepting BJP’s politics of development. This is a good sign for Karnataka".

#LIVE | '#BJP will form the government in #Karnataka with absolute majority. I have been to region 5 times in the last 2 months and sensed the pulse of the people': Union Home Minister #AmitShah. Tune in to watch - https://t.co/sZ2gKzj8Z5 pic.twitter.com/m7aHRoQSNE — Republic (@republic) February 14, 2023

Home Minister Amit Shah responded to Janata Dal (Secular) allegations and stated that BJP also has people coming from second and third-generation political families.

Amit Shah said, "It is true even our party has people from second or third generations but we do not have any rule that someone who is serving as party president will be succeeded by a person of the same family. What kind of comparison is this? They have shattered all democratic values. By giving such an excuse in this defence they can no more deceive the people and come clean from doing dynasty politics".

Notably, Karnataka is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2023 which could take place in April or early May as the term of the 224-member legislative assembly ends on May 24. A hung assembly was witnessed in the 2018 Karnataka polls. BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister but had to resign after not managing to clear the majority mark. Later, Congress and JDS formed a government. BS Yediyurappa was again sworn in as CM in 2019 but he was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai in 2021.