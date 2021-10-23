'Amit Shah's Visit To Boost J&K's Confidence': CDS Rawat Urges People To Trust Indian Army

Inviting people to trust the security forces and the army deployed to check terror activities in Jammu & Kashmir, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said people should not be afraid of the recent killings in the Valley, and certainly not fall prey to Pakistan's propaganda by leaving the Union Territory.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, General Rawat said, "Our western adversary is indulging in a proxy war and will do everything to disturb the pace and tranquillity in J&K. Whenever they find a semblance of peace in the region, they will create a situation that gives rise to fear-mongering among people. When some people from a community are killed, it generates fear, which is their motive," he added.

The CDS said if people fall into their trap and leave the union territory, it will only serve the purpose of the adversaries. "All of us, including our friends in the media, should convince people that these are short-gain moves that adversaries play and we should not fall prey to their propaganda, in fact, we should shun them," said General Bipin Rawat.

He further added that the purpose of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir is to give confidence to the people that our security forces, the Indian Army, and the J&K administration is with them and that such crimes will not be allowed day after day.

"HM Amit Shah has gone there to persuade the people and ensure that security forces remain alert, carry out effective measures to ensure that this kind of activities is not allowed to happen anymore. His visit is to build confidence among people to not be worried. There should be no reason to fear and exodus should not happen at all," the CDS added.

He also informed that in light of the recent killings in the Valley, the armed forces are strengthening the intelligence network and increasing monitoring to ensure the safety of the citizens.

Amit Shah's visit to Jammu & Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day official visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Upon reaching Srinagar on Saturday morning, Shah paid a visit to the family of late J&K police inspector Parvez Ahmad Dar, who was killed by four terrorists in June this year.

Later in the day, Shah chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar and also inaugurated an international flight between Srinagar and Sharjah through video conferencing. The Home Minister then visited the families of those who were killed in the recent civilian killings in the valley.

A slew of targetted killings of people from a particular community and non-local civilians have rocked the Union Territory. Several incidents of daylight murders have taken place in the past few days after which a total of 700 people were detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Fearing for their lives, many labourers from states like Rajasthan and Bihar were seen leaving the Union Territory.

Indian Army Chief MM Naravane recently paid a visit to J&K amid a number of targeted killings and intensified security operations in the region.