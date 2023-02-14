Amit Shah’s Withering Assessment Of Rahul Gandhi’s Latest ‘rebrand’ | WATCH

Amid the ongoing Parliament faceoff, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took a dig at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's constant attack on the central government over the Adani-Hindenburg row. Citing the recent speech of the Wayanad MP in Lok Sabha, he said it is for the Congress leader or his scriptwriters to decide what speech he wants to give.

"What speech he wants to give is for him or his speech writers to think," said Amit Shah.

The Union Home Minister further said, "The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter it is not right for me to comment. But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of".

Amit Shah on the row over expunging of Rahul Gandhi's speech

Responding to Congress' criticism of the government over some remarks of its leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha having been removed from the proceedings, Home Minister Amit Shah has said that this is not the first time when someone's comments made in Parliament have been expunged and the two Houses are a place to hold discussion under rules using parliamentary language.

"This is not the first time when someone's comments made in Parliament were expunged. The history of Parliament proceedings clearly shows this. Parliament is a place to hold discussions under rules, using parliamentary language. The entire country listens to Prime Minister Modi. Go to the social media platforms, and read the comments in PM Modi's speech. Some parties take a political stand and do not want to listen to the Prime Minister's Address, the public is seeing this also," Amit Shah said.

He added that people are mature and take these factors into account in their voting decisions.

Taking stock of Rahul Gandhi's "crony capitalism" allegation against the BJP, the Home Minister stated that there is no question. of it as to date, nobody has been able to level such an allegation against the BJP. "During their (Congress) era, agencies be it CAG or CBI, they had registered cases taking cognizance of corruption. There were scams of Rs 12 lakh crore."

On the Opposition's allegations of the BJP "capturing institutions", Shah said they should go to court noting that courts are not under influence of the BJP. "Court 'humare kabze mein nahi hai. Why don't they go to the court?"