Amitabh Bachchan shared the heavenly spectacle of the alignment of the five planets - Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus on Tuesday. The Bollywood legend took to social media and shared a video of the five planets all in almost one line, which has left internet users amazed.

He posted a 44-second video clip on social media and wrote, “T 4600 - What A Beautiful Sight...! 5 Planets Aligned Together Today... Beautiful And Rare... Hope You Witnessed It too ..”

T 4600 - What A Beautiful Sight...! 5 Planets Aligned Together Today... Beautiful And Rare... Hope You Witnessed It too .. pic.twitter.com/eEob2dBxAJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 28, 2023

Planetary spectacle captured by Amitabh Bachchan

The video clip in the beginning zooms in on the five planets aligned together with Jupiter emerging as the most prominent among them - second from the bottom in the order of how the planets are placed. Then the clip pans out and shows the moon almost half-illuminated located upward to the five planets.

The video has bagged almost 727.8K views and 2,392 retweets. Actor Shilpa Shetty replied, ‘Wow’ to the video. Actor Siddhant Kapoor said, "Amazing this was so so beautiful, captured this by Stellarium this amazing App. I posted this too sometime back."

Different numbers and groups of planets line up in the sky from time to time. Last year too there was a five-planet parade observed in the sky and there's another one forecasted for June, with a slightly different makeup.

This planetary combination happens when the orbits of the planets align themselves on one side of the sun from Earth’s perspective.

