Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas & More Feature In Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem Video; Watch

As India is gearing up for the momentous celebrations of 75 years of Independence, being marked as the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Ministry of Culture on Tuesday posted the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem video.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem video celebrates and commemorates 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements. The video features famous celebrities including Amitabh Bacchan, Kapil Dev, Virat Kohli, Anupam Kher, Anushka Sharma, KL Rahul, Jackie Shroff, Prabhas and Asha Bhosle

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Culture on its official handle posted the Tiranga anthem video along with a caption.

“Har Ghar Tiranga...Ghar- Ghar Tiranga, Celebrate our Tiranga with this melodious salute to our Tricolour, the symbol of our collective Pride & Unity as our Nation completes 75 years of independence.”

Har Ghar Tiranga...Ghar Ghar Tiranga...

The video of the Har Ghar Tiranga anthem demonstrates the true spirit of nationalism and diversity of India from sports, missile launches, and army to the scenic beauty of our country.

A part of the anthem has been sung by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. Several famous personalities Anushka Sharma, Jackie Shroff, Virat Kohli, and South Star Prabhas are also a part of the video.

Notably, Prabhas is the only male actor from South India who has been featured in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem video. At the end of the video, PM Modi graced it with his charismatic personality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the movement 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and the initiative 'Har Ghar Tiranga’ to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence.

PM Modi urges people to hoist or display the Tiranga

With the motive to turn the campaign into a mass movement, PM Modi on Sunday called upon all citizens to hoist or display the national flag at their homes and use the 'Tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing the monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ said, "Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement – ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is being organized. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes."

"August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkhaiya who designed the National Flag. I urge all to use ‘Tiranga’ as profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 15,” PM Modi added.

While addressing the 91st edition of the monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi stated that India is set to witness a glorious and historic moment as it completes 75 years of Independence.

“My dear countrymen, today we started our discussion on 75 years of Independence, with a visit across the country. The next time we meet, the journey of our next 25 years would have already begun. We all have to join for our beloved tricolour to be hoisted at our homes and those of our loved ones. Do share with me how you celebrated Independence Day and if you did anything special, this time. Next time, we will talk again about the different colours of our Amrit Parv. Till then, I take leave of you. Thank you very much,” said PM Modi.

The 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is dedicated to the citizens of the nation who have jointly made India come this far in its evolutionary journey. The Mahotsav holds power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on August 15, 2023.