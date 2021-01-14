Amitabh Bachchan's COVID caller tune replaced with another about new vaccination drive

In a new and important development, the coronavirus public service announcement voiced by megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s baritone is being replaced with a new one starting from January 14. The caller tune with Amitabh Bachchan's voice that faced growing resentment by the people listed precautionary measures to avoid getting infected by the deadly coronavirus. The new caller tune has a female voice and will be used for awareness about the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

New COVID-19 caller tune

"The new year has brought a new ray of hope in the form of vaccines. Vaccines developed in India are safe, effective, and will provide immunity," it says.

It sends out a message to the public to have faith in Indian vaccines and not believe in rumours. It also requests people to adhere to all the COVID-19 safety precautions even though vaccinations have begun. The new tune came after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of mobile caller tune on COVID-19 awareness in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan.

The petition cites several cases against Bachchan and claims that by the very virtue of those cases that have been filed against or is pending against the actor, he is "not suitable" for such "service" while also "charging an amount for the same", as per a Live Law report. The petition requested the court to direct the government to have the announcement replaced by famous coronavirus warriors who were willing to give their services for free.

In the caller tune, Amitabh Bachchan advises certain precautionary measures that can be adopted by the people to protect themselves from the virus. He said, “Hello, our country and the whole world is facing the challenge of COVID-19 today. COVID-19 is not over yet, so it is our duty to be cautious. So unless there is medicine, there is no relaxation. To prevent coronavirus, it is necessary to wash hands regularly, wear masks, and maintain a proper distance. Remember, two yards, a mask is necessary. If you have a cough, fever, or difficulty in breathing, contact the helpline number 1075." Before the superstar, the coronavirus caller tune introduced last year had featured a voiceover artist Jasleen Bhalla.

