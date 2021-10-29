Amitabh Dimri Appointed India's Next High Commissioner To Brunei: MEA

Senior diplomat Amitabh Dimri has been appointed as India's next high commissioner to Brunei Darussalam, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

Dimri, a 1998-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently the Ambassador of India to the Kyrgyz Republic.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said.

Brunei and India have shared close relations based on their strong traditional and cultural linkages and common membership of the UN, NAM, Commonwealth, ASEAN etc.