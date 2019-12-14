The Debate
Amitabh Kant Gets US Talking About India, Busts Rahul Gandhi's Raghuram Rajan Claim

In the US, Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog, spoke on investments and Indian domestic markets. Kant said that American perception of Chinese markets has changed

In the US, Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog, spoke on investments and Indian domestic markets. Kant said that American perception of Chinese markets has changed. He also said that the Americans will soon look for alternatives like Vietnam. Even so, Kant stated that Vietnam has a very limited domestic market. Therefore, he suggested that India should use the strength of domestic markets as a springboard for exports.

Amitabh Kant was speaking just a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi quoted former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan as telling him that nobody in America and Europe spoke about India over economic issues anymore, rather they spoke more about matters of strife, such as over the developments in the North-East with respect to the Citizenship Amendment Act, and other such political matters.

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Confirms Raghuram Rajan Meeting; Reveals What They Spoke About

 

 

