Amitabh Kant Clears Stance On 'too Much Democracy' Remark; Says PM's Reforms Are 'fact'

Days after being criticised for his "too much of a democracy" remark over reforms in the country, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Friday clarified his "misconstrued" statement. Amitabh Kant said that he has always been proud of India being a lively, vibrant democracy. "My response that 'India is too much of a democracy to mirror a China model' being misconstrued as 'too much democracy' is misguided," he said.

Always been proud of India being a lively,vibrant democracy. My response that India is too much of a democracy to mirror a China model being misconstrued as 'too much democracy' is misguided. Read my piece “Democracy is the lifeblood of India: A Rebuttal” https://t.co/qtb5BZvBMi — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) December 11, 2020

In an editorial published in the Indian Express on Friday, Kant said, "In this social media absorbed ecosystem we dispense with depth and discussion at the expense of brevity, but in that brevity, we dispense with rationality. What I said and what has been ascribed to me are poles apart. My statement, with relevant portions, is that India is too much of a democracy to mirror a China model. How this has been misconstrued to mean we have “too much democracy” is both myopic and idiosyncratic. Mostly, it is a groundless twisting of a factual statement to make it palatable to partisan misinterpretation."

The NITI Aayog CEO also said that reforms require the buy-in of every stakeholder and therefore they take longer than in the China model. "This is factual — it is not partisan, it is not anti-democratic, nor is it overtly critical. Also factual is that this government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown the intent and the drive to bring in structural reforms across sectors. Stating a fact does not make one partisan, and one should not be mischaracterised for doing so," he wrote.

Addressing a virtual event organised by Swarajya magazine, Kant said that for the first time, the Centre has carried out hard reforms across sectors, including mining, coal, labour, agriculture, and the next wave of reforms must be pushed by the states. "Tough reforms are very difficult in the Indian context, we have too much of democracy...You needed political will to carry out these reforms (mining, coal, labour, agriculture) and many more reforms still need to be done," he said, according to news agency PTI.

"It is not easy to compete against China without hard reforms," Kant said. "This government has demonstrated the political will to carry out hard reforms," he added. Earlier, replying to a tweet, Amitabh Kant had said, "This is definitely not what I said. I was speaking about the MEIS scheme and resources being spread thin and the need for creating global champions in the manufacturing sector." Several media houses including digital arms of two national dailies who had published the report also took it down after the NITI Aayog CEO's clarification.

