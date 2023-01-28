Amitabh Kant On India's Digital Regime: How It Differs From US' Big Tech & Europe's GDPR

The two-day Startup20 inception meeting commenced in Hyderabad where Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and others outlined the agenda and priorities of this new engagement group established under G20.

"We've seen very good attendance of startups, investors, private equity funds and venture capitalists. They'll discuss issues of how to strengthen start-up ecosystem, ensure greater flow of financial resources and how startups can drive sustainable development goals," Kant told ANI before the meeting began.

Prior to the meeting, Kant said that the experts will discuss the Indian digital public infrastructure and "how India was able to use digital identity, data empowerment, bank accounts to drive a huge amount of fast payments, how we did CoWIN, FASTags, DigiLocker. These are learning experiences for the world".

"We have seen the Big Tech model of the USA, and the GDPR model of Europe and we have created an alternative model which we think is vastly different because the data is owned by the citizens themselves," Kant said.

India's digital regime compared to the US and Europe

The Central Government, in December 2022, submitted the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 which, according to the Centre, aims to "provide for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognizes both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process personal data for lawful purposes".

As Kant said, this data protection bill is an alternative model of the US Big Tech model in the sense that the data is owned by Indian citizens whereas US companies such as Google and Facebook gather and monetise huge amounts of data of the users. The US Big Tech model is primarily controlled by five tech giants namely Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Meta (Facebook's parent company) and Alphabet (Google's parent company). Out of these firms, some have been infamous for leaking personal user data on several occasions and they are excessively invasive without any repercussions as their model is 'surveillance-based'.

The Centre's data protection bill, on the other hand, allows for the right to information about personal data as well as a right to correction and erasure of personal data as part of the rights and duties of data principal. The bill also offers the right of grievance redressal to register a grievance with a data fiduciary. Europe too has data privacy and security law under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which according to the European Union (EU) is the toughest privacy and security law in the world.

EU says that the GDPR, which came into effect on May 25, 2018, imposes obligations onto organizations anywhere, so long as they target or collect data related to people in the EU. The GDPR levies harsh fines against those who violate its privacy and security standards, with penalties reaching into the tens of millions of euros.