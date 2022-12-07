Amitabh Kant Tweets Key Priority Of G20 Meeting In Udaipur; Lauds 'women Leading The Way'

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday tweeted the images of the women representatives highlighting what he described as the "excellent G20 session" on women-led development. India took the helm of the G20 presidency at an event that kicked off in Udaipur on Tuesday and India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant presided over the meeting where leaders from across the globe discussed key issues relating to food and energy security. He also underscored the progress of Agenda 2030.

A warm welcome was given to the representatives, as the Sherpas, the personal representatives of the heads of state and government, or the multilateral institutions, held the meetings. "Women leading the way! Lady Sherpas in action at #G20 in Udaipur! (sic)," Kant wrote on Dec 6.

Excellent #G20 session on Women led Development . Consensus that Women’s role needs a paradigm shift from being the recipients of the fruits of development to actively taking part in leading action towards global growth and sustainability- Women-led development is key . pic.twitter.com/AEKoEiOExc — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) December 6, 2022

"Consensus that Women’s role needs a paradigm shift from being the recipients of the fruits of development to actively taking part in leading action towards global growth and sustainability- Women-led development is key," furthermore India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant noted on Twitter.

India's Sherpa held frank, thought-provoking discussions

Kant also notified me about the discussions with the other Sherpas on pressing global issues. “Had frank and thought-provoking discussions with #G20 Sherpas on contemporary challenges facing the world, relating to Food and Energy security which have impacted lives of people all over the world and have put tremendous stress on the progress of #Agenda2030@PMOIndia @MEAIndia,” Kant said in a tweet.

Russia's G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash, meanwhile took to her official handle to acknowledge Indian Sherpa Amitabh Kant's great work for putting ‘Women-led development’ as one of the G20's key priorities. “Grateful to #G20India and @amitabhk87 for putting ‘Women-led development’ as one of the key priorities of G20. Women are catalyzers of positive transformations!” Russia's Lukash tweeted. As the two Sherpas met, Lukash highlighted that digital progress and innovations were the key drivers of growth and development within a nation.

“Hence proposed by #G20India as cross-cutting topics at all the G20 working tracks," she noted. In subsequent tweets, she stressed, that Russia was so inspired by meeting with highly professional and charming experts of G20 India Team. "G20 is destined to success with their committed hearts and creative minds!” she wrote. “Frank discussions of #G20 Sherpas are key to sustaining the G20 live, efficient & result-oriented,” she further iterated.