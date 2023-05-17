Amity International School Student Develops Unique Solar-operated Agro Vehicle 'SO-APT'

Suhani Chauhan, a student of Class XI, Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, has developed a path-breaking innovation “SO-APT” which is a unique solar-operated Agro Vehicle with portable tools.

What is 'SO-APT'

SO-APT is a multifunction, solar energy-powered vehicle for agricultural use, with zero-carbon emission, highly beneficial for farmers, and can be used to operate fodder-cutting machines, centrifugal pumps, fans, lights and mobile charging. With a distance covering capacity of 60 km, a fully charged battery and special features such as load carrying capacity of 400 kg and low and high-speed regulation, the vehicle can be used for seed-sowing, spraying, irrigation, hole digging and various other agricultural needs, making it high on function and utility.

Being entirely solar-powered, the vehicle incurs minimal daily operational costs and requires negligible maintenance due to its simplified design. This vehicle will be available at a low cost, priced at less than Rs 3 lakhs, making it cost-effective and economical for the farmers.

Speaking about her innovation, Suhani Chauhan said, “Having a research-oriented, scientific temperament, I wanted to create something unique which can contribute to the development of our country. I understood the plight of farmers in our country and my passion for the upliftment of the farmers of our country led me to innovate this unique agro-vehicle. Around 85% of Indian farmers are economically weak and this vehicle will be helpful in increasing their crop production and decreasing the cost of production."

"Apart from ploughing, which requires a high amount of energy and power, the vehicle performs all the functions of agriculture. The battery of the vehicle needs to be changed only after 5-6 years making it long-lasting and highly cost-effective. The photo-voltaic panels installed on the top of the vehicle convert the light rays into electrical energy which operates the vehicle, therefore, there is no fuel consumption involved in the operation of the vehicle, which ensures a sustainable and clean environment," she added.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude to her teachers, Suhani averred, “Since the time I started working on the prototype, I was constantly guided and mentored by my teachers and it is because of their belief in me that the project saw the light of the day. Showcasing my innovation during the National Technology Week-2023 was a “dream come true” and I express my heartfelt gratitude towards my teachers and parents who helped me immensely to transform this idea into reality.”