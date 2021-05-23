Ammonia Gas Leak Tragedy In Prawn Processing Plant In Odisha Leaves 15 Sick, 3 Critical

At least 15, including an 8-year-old child, have fallen ill after a toxic gas leaked from a prawn processing plant in Odisha's Paradip Garh industrial area on Sunday at around 10:30 am. As per reports, out of 15 people, 3 of them are critically ill. The locals residing in the neighbouring industrial areas heard their neighbours complaining that their eyes were burning and they were facing difficulty in breathing.

Odisha Gas Leak leaves 15 sick, 3 critical

One of the locals said, "We were eating when we heard a commotion outside. We heard a loud bang also. After this, 3 women were taken to hospital immediately."

Meanwhile, Assistant Director of Factories & Boilers Chandrakant Dalao informed that he had received a call regarding an Ammonia gas leak at around 11 am. While stating that the people who had fallen sick immediately are undergoing treatment in the hospital, he said, "The pipeline had gotten damaged because of some glitch, which led to Ammonia gas leak."

Giving out further details on the Odisha gas leak incident, Swadheen from OTV spoke to Republic Media Network. He informed that as of now, a team of technical people have reached the spot and are trying to control the Ammonia gas leak.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

