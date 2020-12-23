Ammonia Gas Leaks At IFFCO Plant In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj; 2 Dead & 12 Admitted

In a tragic accident in UP's Prayagraj late on Tuesday night, at least 2 persons have died and more than 12 are in critical condition after ammonia gas leaked through a pipe. The incident happened in the Phulpur-based Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) plant. Assistant Manager VP Singh and Deputy Manager Abhyanandan died in the incident that is believed to have taken place at around 11:30 pm. Rescue and relief operations are underway.

"The accident took place in a urea processing unit. An ammonia plunger broke which led to the leakage of ammonia gas. The workers nearby were affected and were taken to the hospital," said Vishwajeet Srivastava, Public Relations Officer, IFFCO.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, expressed sorrow over the incident in Prayagraj and instructed officials to expedite relief work. This is not the first time that such a leak has been reported at the same plant. Four employees had earlier been taken ill after a leak in 2019.

Ammonia (NH 3 ) is a compound that is widely used in the manufacture of various chemicals and fertilisers, and has a sharp odour. Exposure to large quantities of the gas causes a burning sensation in the eyes, nose and throat and prolonged exposure can lead to severe damage to the eyes and lungs, and can also be fatal.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.