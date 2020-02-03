Amnesty International Backs Anti-CAA Protests, Says 'peaceful' Protesters 'dehumanized'

On Monday, Human Rights organization Amnesty International tweeted in favour of the anti-CAA protests that are happening in India stating that "protesting against the government isn't a crime". The organization alleged that the "peaceful protestors" in India were being subjected to "demonization and dehumanization" by leaders in "powerful positions". It also stated that "not agreeing" with the policies of the government doesn't make someone a "traitor."

Peaceful protesters in #India are subjected to a dangerous rhetoric of demonization & dehumanization, especially by leaders in powerful positions. Peacefully protesting against government isn't a crime. Not agreeing with policies of a government doesn't make you a traitor either. — Amnesty International (@amnesty) February 3, 2020

'CAA legalizes discrimination'

Previously as well Amnesty International had allegedly approached US lawmakers stating that the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in India stands in "clear violation" of the Constitution. The organization which has been habitually commenting on the internal matters of the country stated that CAA "legitimizes discrimination" on the basis of religion. Since the passing of the bill, the government has been clarifying that the CAA is not to take away or deny anyone's citizenship rights, but has instead been brought to provide citizenship and protect the rights of the persecuted minorities of neighbouring countries.

Recently the organization had also criticized the Delhi Police on the JNU violence incident for "repeatedly failing" to protect the students peacefully protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Delhi Police remained "shameful bystanders to mob brutality on students", its all-India Executive Director Avinash Kumar said in a statement.

Since September 2019, Amnesty India has been in trouble with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A RepublicTV investigation had exposed that Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd was behaving like a commercial entity receiving funds from Amnesty International UK for preparing pre-decided reports on Kashmir.

