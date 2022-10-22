Among G20 Countries, India Worst Affected By Heatwave In 2021: Climate Transparency Report

India suffered a major setback last year as it suffered a loss of nearly 5.4% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP)-- which was the highest among the G20 nations due to climate change issues. The latest revelation came in the report published by Climate Transparency 2022-- an organisation that assesses the performance of the G20 in a comparative stocktake of climate action. The report claimed India witnessed a record heatwave that affected small enterprises severely and affected the labourers, especially migrant and low-income households badly. Besides, the report emphasised that the heatwave in India reduced the yields of wheat crops, which would have been useful to address supply shortages caused by the war in Ukraine.

India contributes 3% of global carbon emission

According to the scientists who have prepared the report, even fractions of a degree can have serious economic, social, and environmental costs. "At 1.5°C, most G20 countries can expect water scarcity and prolonged periods of drought; more frequent and extreme heatwaves; and less favourable agricultural conditions," according to the report. However, the experts noted that India performed well in preventing carbon emissions and mentioned it was responsible for 3 per cent of global emissions. While it underscored that Western and European nations contributed to the maximum carbon emission worldwide.

US contributes maximum carbon emissions globally

It placed the United States in the first position and said it was responsible for 25% of global emissions, followed by the European Union with 225. "G20 members account for around 85 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world's population, and are responsible for around three-quarters of global emissions," the report reads. "To limit warming to 1.5 Degrees Celsius, the G20, therefore, carries high responsibility. For developed countries, this includes providing climate finance to assist developing countries' mitigation and adaptation actions," the report added. As per the Climate Transparency Report 2022, the G20 members are still not taking the necessary level of accountability of action.

Moreover, it underscored that a number of countries including India have submitted stronger Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) targets over time, but their overall level of ambition and action is still insufficient to meet 1.5 Degrees Celsius. "The combined mitigation effect of all 2030 targets assessed is projected to lead to warming of 2.4 Degrees Celsius, with current policies leading to a 2.7 Degrees Celsius world by 2100. This underlines the urgent need for G20 members to strengthen current climate policies, intensify implementation, and submit more ambitious 2030 targets that align with midcentury net zero targets," the report reads.

Image: AP