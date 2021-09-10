Amrapali Homebuyers, Including MS Dhoni, To Clear All Dues In 15 Days: Supreme Court

In Amrapali homebuyers row, the Supreme Court has appointed receivers to start payments of their outstanding dues within 15 days. Notably, former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is among over 1,800 homebuyers of Amrapali housing projects in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, who have been asked by the top court to advance the payment. Previously, Dhoni had resigned as the brand ambassador of Amrapali, which is currently defunct.

In an order dated September 3, the top court warned that flat buyers of Amrapali Group who are not clearing their dues as per the payment plan should not be in any kind of delusion as their units can be cancelled and will be considered as unsold inventory. The allotment of flats booked by these homebuyers will be 'automatically cancelled' if the flat owners fail to register one's name in the customer data maintained by the court receiver.

Supreme Court initiates cancellation of over 9,500 Amrapali project flats

Amrapali Stalled Projects Investment Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE), which has been formed to complete the stalled projects in Noida and Greater Noida, published the notice through an advertisement in a leading newspaper. A State-owned NBCC (NBCC (India) Limited is a blue-chip Indian government corporation. It is under the ownership of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs,) has been asked to complete the construction of more than 20 housing projects with an estimated investment of over Rs 8,000 crore under the monitoring of a court-appointed committee.

Notably, after the takeover of Amrapali projects by the Supreme Court, all homebuyers were asked to register their details and make balance payments. The apex court issued notice to homebuyers in Noida projects and a separate notice will be published for buyers of Greater Noida projects.

However, the court was informed that homebuyers on the list have not filled in their data and have not made payments to UCO Bank until August 17. In August 2021, the top court initiated the process of the cancellation of over 9,500 Amrapali project flats. The flats were notified to be unclaimed or booked in the name of fictitious persons or are benami property, to fund stalled projects.

Vide an order dated July 23, 2019, the SC ordered the cancellation of registration of Amrapali Group under real estate statute RERA and expelled its plush properties in the NCR. Notably, Amrapali Group directors Anil Kumar Sharma, Ajay Kumar are behind bars on SC's orders. The Amrapali Group, one of India’s leading real estate companies with over 4,000 buyers of the group’s Golf Homes project, are the worst sufferers after the real estate giant delayed the possession by about 15 months and allegedly stalling the construction work.