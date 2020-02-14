Amravati College Forces Absurd Valentine's Day Pledge On College Students

In a completely absurd way, administration of a girls college in Amravati forced the students to take a pledge on Valentine's Day on Friday. The students belong to the Mahila Arts and Commerce College in Amravati, stated sources. While Valentine's Day celebrates love, on the contrary, the students of the college were forced to pledge and keep away from any kind of love affair and not resort to love marriage. As per reports, the pledge was a part of the National Service Scheme (NSS) camp.

The pledge:

'I pledge that I totally trust my parents. So in view of the events that took place in front of me, I will not love or have a love marriage. I will not marry a man who will take dowry. Due to social conditions, even if my family gets me married anywhere, as a future mother, I will not take dowry from my future daughter-in-law. Similarly, I will not give any dowry to the girl. I pledge this as a social duty.'

According to reports, the college administration said that the students were forced to take the pledge. However, further reports stated that the students believe the pledge to be a move to curb violence against women.

