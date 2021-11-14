Amravati: Curfew To Stay For 4 Days; Maharashtra HM Assures 'situation Under Control'

In a recent update to the Amravati violence case, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has announced a 4-day curfew in the city considering the situation. He has further ordered a complete shut down of the internet services to avoid circulating fake news or rumours. The violence first erupted when a mob managed to overpower police damaged shops and property in areas like Rajkamal Chowk and Gandhi Chowk.

Minister Dilip Walse Patil said, "We will definitely investigate this. We will investigate the rallies that were taken out in Maharashtra over the incidents that may or may not have taken place in Tripura, we will also assess the damages. I'll tell you more after reports come". The minister stated that the motive behind the rally would be probed, be it Raza Academy or any other organisation.

On November 14, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed that news concerning a mosque being vandalised in Tripura, which was circulated on social media, was fake. It also mentioned that reports of Amravati violence were 'very concerning.'

While BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had questioned the rallies held on Friday over the Tripura incidents and called them a “well-orchestrated conspiracy” to foment communal clashes.

Amaravati Violence

On November 13, several with saffron flags held in hands and raising slogans arrived on the streets in the Rajkamal Chowk area of Amravati. Commissioner of Police Arti Singh said that the mob hurled stones at shops and other places, which forced to impose police lathi-charge on the protesters to control the situation.

Additional police commissioner Sandip Patil said that Sections 144 of the CrPc was imposed in the city to avoid any untoward incidents. People are not allowed to come out of their homes, except for medical emergencies. As per the order, a gathering of more than five people is not allowed.

Earlier, there were reports of people hurling stones to protest incidents in Tripura at Amravati, Nanded, Malegaon, Washim, and Yavatmal, during rallies taken out by Muslim organisations. So far, the police have arrested 20 people and detained four by registering 20 FIRs under various charges.

Image: PTI/REPUBLIC