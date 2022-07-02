Amravati Murder: 4 Sequences That Unravel Hate Killing Of Chemist Accessed By Republic

Days after Maharashtra's Amravati witnessed a hate murder, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage of the sequence of how a 54-year-old chemist was hacked to death, on Saturday. The CCTV footage of June 21, from 10- 10:30 pm comprises four sequences that unravel the killing of the chemist identified as Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe. In the first sequence, Kolhe can be seen going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop. His son Sanket and his wife Vaishnavi were entailing him, in a second bike and entering a dark lane. In the second sequence, the killers can be seen waiting in the corner, and then running into the lane behind the Kohle family.

In the third sequence, lights can be seen flashing in the lane, that's when the crime was purportedly committed with Kolhe being stabbed in his neck by the killers multiple times with a sharp weapon. In the fourth, and final sequence, the killers- two on a bike, and one on foot, were seen escaping the crime scene.

Kolhe, is believed to have been killed for sharing a post on WhatsApp groups in support of politician Nupur Sharma, who is presently suspended from the BJP over a controversial statement she made. The incident took place on June 21, a week before Kanhaiya Lal Teni, a tailor by profession, was brutally murdered in Rajasthan's Udaipur for similar reasons.

Post the incident, on the complaint of Kolhe's son, an FIR was registered and five persons-- Muddsir Ahemad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Thoufique (24) Shoaib Khan (22) and Atib Rashid (22)--all residents of Amravati and daily wage workers. The prime accused, Irfan Khan (32), who roped in the aforementioned five persons, has also been arrested.

Amravati MP Navneet Rana on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding action against Amravati Police Commissioner Arti Singh for attempting to 'cover-up' the murder of 54-year-old chemist Umesh Kolhe in her constituency. In her letter, Navneet Rana alleged that under political pressure, Arti Singh hushed the hate killing and registered the case under Sections pertaining to 'robbery'.

"On June 21, 222, a chemist named Umesh Kolhe in Amravati was brutally killed after his neck was slashed. Amravati CP Arti Singh registered the case under robbery, took the accused under custody and hushed the matter. Due to this behaviour, the anger of the Amravati people against the Police Commissioner is increasing," wrote Rana. "Today, another angle in relation to this incident is emerging. It is being linked to the Udaipur killing. Under pressure, Arti Singh was responsible for snubbing the matter," she alleged.

Meanwhile, the MHA has transferred the case to the National Investigation Agency to 'thoroughly investigate the conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages'.