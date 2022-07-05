Amravati Murder: 'Accused Was My Father's Good Friend,' Recounts Victim Umesh Kolhe's Son

Days after the murder of chemist Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, Republic TV exclusively spoke to his son Sanket Kolhe where he elaborated the entire incident that took place on June 21. Sanket stated that there were people who were already waiting around the car parking area. He also said that one of the accused Dr. Yusuf was a good friend of his father and they used to work together sometimes.

"My father Umesh Kolhe and I left our shop at around 10 pm. Our vehicle was parked within a distance of around 15 to 20 feet. Already few people were there, one was on the bike and two were standing. My father was a little ahead of me and saw him stop. I figured out something is going on. I sped up and by the time I reached the spot, the accused already stabbed my father and ran away after seeing me. We would have gotten alert if we had a hint someone was planning something," he said. On being asked about Dr. Yusuf, Sanket said, "He was a good friend of my father Umesh Kolhe."

It is pertinent to mention that seven accused persons Muddasar Ahmad, Shahrukh Pathan, Abdul Taufiq, Shoaib Khan, Atib Rashid, and Yusuf Khan and the alleged mastermind Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Rahim have been taken into NIA custody. Another accused in the case- Shamim Ahmed who is absconding has sought anticipatory bail from a local court, sources revealed.

NIA takes over Umesh Kolhe murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the Amravati murder case in which at least seven people have been arrested so far. The NIA is on the lookout for the eighth accused, Shamin, who is said to be involved in spreading hate messages on WhatsApp groups, inciting people to avenge those backing Nupur Sharma.

The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe was stabbed to death in Amravati city over allegedly sharing a post on a social media platform in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. After that, a person named Irfan Khan hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Kolhe and roped in five persons for the same. He promised to give Rs 10,000 to them and a safe escape in a car, the official said.

The incident occurred between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21, when Kolhe was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop, the official said, adding that his son Sanket (27) and wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him in a different vehicle.

"Kolhe ran a medical store in Amravati city. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even mistakenly shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers," an official of the City Kotwali police station said.

"When all of them reached near Mahila College's gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and blocked Kolhe's path. A youth alighted from the motorcycle and stabbed Kolhe on his neck with a sharp weapon and escaped from the spot. Kolhe collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. Sanket rushed him to a hospital, where he died," the official said.

Image: Republic World