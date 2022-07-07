Amravati Murder: All 7 Accused Sent To NIA Custody Till July 15; Deep Conspiracy Suspected

In a major breaking in the Amravati murder case, all seven accused have been sent to National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till July 15. Irfan Khan is the prime accused in the case, who was arrested from Nagpur on July 2, whereas the other accused are Yusuf Khan, Muddsir Ahmad, Shahrukh Pathan, Abdul Thoufique, Shoaib Khan, and Atib Rashid. It is important to mention that this comes after the NIA mentioned to the court that this case is not only limited to Amravati but is a deep-rooted conspiracy.

During the court proceedings, the NIA stated, "After 23rd, when one accused who was absconding earlier, arrested later, in a custodial interrogation has informed about the conspiracy. Sohaib was arrested on June 23, and two more were arrested later. We want to investigate, let us get the PC and investigate more on the case. There are more part in the case, there are leads which need to be clarified. It is not only limited to Amravati. Let us investigate, let us get the PC."

Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist was stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Amravati city by two motorcycle-borne men after he allegedly shared a post on a social messaging platform in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The chemist was stabbed in his neck on June 21, a week before two men hacked to death Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, with a cleaver, for a similar reason. As per the police, Kolhe allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Sharma and mistakenly sent it to a different WhatsApp group, which could have led to his death.

NIA conducts searches

Following this, the NIA took over the case under the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs. "The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations, and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated," the MHA said in a tweet. On Wednesday, the NIA carried out searches at 13 locations in Maharashtra in connection with Umesh's killing. In its First Information Report (FIR), the agency called it "an act of terror to terrorise a section of people".

Even now, six teams of the NIA are actively conducting searches. So far, four sim cards and three phones were recovered from the main accused Irfan Khan's home, whereas three knives were recovered from another accused.