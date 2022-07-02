Amravati Murder: Alleged Mastermind Of Conspiracy Against Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe Arrested

In a key development in the murder of a chemist identified as Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe in Maharashtra's Amravati, the seventh accused- Irfan Khan was arrested- on Saturday. Irfan is allegedly the mastermind of the conspiracy hatched to kill Kolhe after the chemist shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma, who is presently suspended from the BJP over a controversial statement she made. Irfan is said to have roped in the other accused, promising Rs 10,000 and an easy escape in a car.

4 sequences that unravel hate killing of chemist accessed by Republic

Days after Maharashtra's Amravati witnessed a hate murder, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage of the sequence of how a 54-year-old chemist was hacked to death, on Saturday. The CCTV footage of June 21, from 10- 10:30 pm comprises four sequences that unravel the killing of the chemist identified as Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe. In the first sequence, Kolhe can be seen going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop. His son Sanket and his wife Vaishnavi were entailing him, in a second bike and entering a dark lane. In the second sequence, the killers can be seen waiting in the corner and then running into the lane behind the Kohle family.

In the third sequence, lights can be seen flashing in the lane, that's when the crime was purportedly committed with Kolhe being stabbed in his neck by the killers multiple times with a sharp weapon. In the fourth, and final sequence, the killers- two on a bike, and one on foot, were seen escaping the crime scene.

Post the incident, on the complaint of Kolhe's son, an FIR was registered and five persons-- Muddsir Ahemad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Thoufique (24) Shoaib Khan (22), Shamin Ahmed and Atib Rashid (22)--all residents of Amravati and daily wage workers.