Amravati Murder Case: '6 Arrests Made, Final Conspirator Being Hunted', CP Arti Singh

Amaravati CP Dr. Arti Singh spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Saturday detailing the investigation into the Amravati hate killing where a 54-year-old chemist was stabbed to death. CP Singh revealed that 6 people had been arrested so far and prima facie, the murder conspiracy had been hatched after the victim shared a post on ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's statements.

"We have arrested 6 accused till now including the main accused. One accomplice is absconding. We will be arresting him shortly. Prima facie murder was done because the deceased had shared a post on Nupur Sharma's statement," Dr Arti Singh told Republic.

She further added that while links of Dawat-E-Islami (under scanner for the Udaipur beheading) had not been established yet, once the final conspirator was nabbed, the theory will be established on the motive.

Speaking to ANI, Vikram Sali, DCP Amravati said, "A total of six accused have been arrested so far from Amravati. During the investigation, we found that Umesh Kolhe had posted on social media in support of Nupur Sharma and this incident took place because of that post."

#WATCH Umesh Kolhe murder case | A total of six accused have been arrested so far from Amravati. During the investigation, we found that Umesh Kolhe had posted on social media in support of Nupur Sharma and this incident took place because of that post: Vikram Sali, DCP Amravati pic.twitter.com/0XRnfWjWXS — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

Under the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case. "The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated," the MHA said in a tweet.

Amravati murder

A 54-year-old chemist was stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Amravati city after he allegedly shared a post on a social messaging platform in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was stabbed in his neck on June 21, a week before two men hacked to death Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, with a cleaver over similar claims.

According to the police, Kolhe allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma and mistakenly sent it to a WhatsApp group in which Muslims were also members, including his customers. After that, one Irfan Khan hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Kolhe and roped in five persons for it. He promised to give Rs 10,000 to them and a safe escape in a car, the police said.

The incident occurred between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21, when Kolhe was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop. His son Sanket (27) and wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him in a different vehicle.

"When all of them reached near Mahila College's gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and blocked Kolhe's path. A youth alighted from the motorcycle and stabbed Kolhe on his neck with a sharp weapon and escaped from the spot. Kolhe collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. Sanket rushed him to a hospital, where he died," the official told PTI.

Five persons, identified as Muddsir Ahemad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Thoufique (24) Shoaib Khan (22) and Atib Rashid (22) have been arrested. A sixth accused has also been nabbed on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)