Amravati Murder: CP Arti Singh Refutes Allegations Of Cover-up; 'It Was A Blind Case'

In the backdrop of Amravati MP Navneet Rana writing a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding action against the Police of the region for attempting to 'cover up' the murder of 54-year-old chemist Umesh Kolhe, Amravati Commissioner of Police Dr Arti Singh spoke to Republic on Monday. Refuting the allegations, the CP said that 'neither a press note was released nor any statements were made by any of the officials' calling it a case of robbery.

"The letter mentions that we have registered an offence of robbery and closed the case, but if you go through the FIR...the sections are very clearly mentioned...It was a totally blind case. When we register a blind case, we register a simple 302 case...Now, after the investigation, and on the basis of verbal evidence, we arrested two accused," she said.

'There was no threat call'

During the exclusive conversation, CP Arti Singh also revealed that there were no threat calls made before the murder. "Neither Umesh, the deceased, nor his family received any threat call. There was no suspicion of the family on anyone so we started with all the theories possible. By excluding all other theories, we could finally settle on this one theory, and the case was so sensitive that giving any premature statements would have been catastrophic."

NIA takes over Amravati case

The Union Home Ministry has transferred the case to National Investigation Agency to thoroughly investigate 'the conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages'. The NIA started its investigation into the brutal killing of a chemist in Maharashtra's Amravati by lodging a First Information Report (FIR) in the case. The FIR has been registered under Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Sections 34, 153 (A), 153 (B), 120 (B) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Irfan Khan, the prime accused in the case, was arrested from Nagpur on July 2. The other accused have been identified as Yusuf Khan (44), Muddsir Ahemad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Thoufique (24) Shoaib Khan (22) and Atib Rashid (22) - all residents of Amravati and daily wage workers, have also been arrested. A total of seven accused have been arrested so far.

Republic learnt that the NIA took the accused to the location of the incident on Sunday night, to reconstruct the crime scene. The central agency is grilling the accused to get the details of the incident.