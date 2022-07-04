Amravati Murder: CP Says 'case To Be Handed Over To NIA, Cannot Issue Premature Statement'

On Monday, Amravati Commissioner of Police Arti Singh addressed a press conference in connection with the murder of 54-year-old chemist Umesh Kolhe. The Amravati CP stated that in the beginning, it was a blank case for the department but after interrogating the accused it was confirmed that the case had a Nupur Sharma angle. Stating that the case was sensitive, she said that the department handled it maturely and avoided making any premature statements. CP Arti Singh further said that the case will be soon handed over to the National Investigation (NIA) team.

"When we got the case, it was a blank case for us as we didn't have any live confession or anything else. We interrogated the accused and did their medical examination. After the interrogation, we came to know that this case had a Nupur Shamra angle. The theory which was strong came to the fore. We couldn't issue premature statements or comment about the motive as it was a very sensitive case and we handled it very maturely. Though the investigation is underway, we are going to hand over this case to NIA till today night or tomorrow," she said.

Responding to Independent MP Navneet Rana's cover-up allegations, the Amravati CP said, "One letter dated June 27 has gone viral. We did catch the mastermind. We didn't want to give any official statement as it was a blind and sensitive case hence we didn't release any official statement. If we had to hide the matter then we wouldn't have been solving it."

She added that 2 bikes and 3 knives were recovered out of which one was Chinese-made. All the accused in the case have been arrested. "Though two people have refused to give any statement, we are still working on the case," the Amravati CP said.

Amravati chemist murdered for alleged social media post supporting Nupur Sharma

The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe was stabbed to death in Amravati city of Maharashtra on June 21 over allegedly sharing a post on a social messaging platform in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

"Kolhe ran a medical store in Amravati city. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even mistakenly shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers," an official of the City Kotwali police station said.

After that, one Irfan Khan hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Kolhe and roped in five persons for it. He promised to give Rs 10,000 to them and a safe escape in a car, the official said.

The incident occurred between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21, when Kolhe was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop, the official said, adding that his son Sanket (27) and wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him on a different vehicle.

"When all of them reached near Mahila College's gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and blocked Kolhe's path. A youth alighted from the motorcycle and stabbed Kolhe on his neck with a sharp weapon and escaped from the spot. Kolhe collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. Sanket rushed him to a hospital, where he died," the official said.

