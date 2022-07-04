Amravati Murder: Links To Rehebaar NGO Under Lens; Conspiracy Hatched In WhatsApp Groups

As the investigation into the barbaric killing of a chemist in Maharashtra's Amravati continues, Republic got hold of exclusive inputs on Monday. Sources say that Rehebaar Helpline, a Non-Governmental Organization, was used as a forefront for all activities pertaining to the June 21 incident, as part of which Umesh Kolhe was hacked to death. All 7 accused in the case were connected to the NGO in some way or the other, sources further said, adding that 3 of the accused were labourers.

8 WhatsApp groups were created

The 54-year-old chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was killed on June 21 and the police had earlier said that on the face of it, his killing was linked to certain posts that he had shared in WhatsApp groups, supporting Nupur Sharma who has been suspended by the BJP for making controversial comments. Kolhe was stabbed in the neck around 10.30 pm on June 21 after which he died.

Sources further said that besides the WhatsApp group of Rehebaar Helpline, there was one other group under the name 'Black Freedom', in which all the accused were members while Irfan Khan, the prime accused, was the admin. Besides, there were at least six other groups, which were used for sending inciteful messages.

Earlier in the day, it had come to light that the mobile phones and other electronic devices recovered from the arrested accused were sent to the forensics department.

NIA takes over

The Union Home Ministry has transferred the case to National Investigation Agency to thoroughly investigate 'the conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages'. The NIA has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in the case. The FIR has been registered under Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Sections 34, 153 (A), 153 (B), 120 (B) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).