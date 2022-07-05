Amravati Murder: New CCTV Footage Accessed, All 3 Killers Seen 15 Minutes Before Act

In a key development in the Amravati hate killing probe, Republic TV on Tuesday accessed another clincher CCTV footage from the night of the murder where all three killers can be seen in the frame. The killers can be seen waiting in a corner, anticipating the arrival of Umesh Kolhe approximately 15 minutes before his brutal murder.

The video starts with the three suspects arriving at the spot on a bike with their faces covered. The three park the bike in the corner and then stand in the corner, seemingly waiting for the chemist. Another red car can be seen arriving at the spot, however, it is unsure whether this car is in any way linked to the murder. Shortly after, the three board the bike again and take off.

Earlier, Republic had accessed fresh CCTV footage of the Amravati murder that purportedly shows the accused chasing Umesh Kolhe before murdering him. The NIA has taken custody of 7 accused persons Muddasar Ahmad, Shahrukh Pathan, Abdul Taufiq, Shoaib Khan, Atib Rashid and Yusuf Khan and the alleged mastermind Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Rahim. Another accused in the case- Shamim Ahmed who is absconding has sought anticipatory bail from a local court, sources revealed.

Amravati murder case

In a shocking incident, Amravati-based chemist Umesh Kolhe was stabbed to death by a group of men between 10 and 10.30 pm on June 21. While he was admitted to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. This came after he shared a post on a messaging platform in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who is facing a number of cases across the country over her controversial remark on Prophet Mohammed. On July 3, the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the investigation of this murder to the NIA.

The MHA asserted, "The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organizations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated". Notably, in a similar incident a week later, two men hacked to death Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, with a cleaver for allegedly sharing a post in support of Sharma.

A total of eight accused have been arrested so far. The NIA has registered a case under Sections 16,18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Sections 153(a), 153(b), 120(b) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).