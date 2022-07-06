Amravati Murder: NIA Conducts Searches At 13 Locations In Maharashtra; Devices Seized

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 13 locations in Maharashtra on Wednesday as a part of the probe into the murder of chemist Umesh Kohle in Amravati. During the searches conducted at the premises of the accused and suspects, digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, DVRs), pamphlets spreading hate messages, knives and other incriminating documents and materials, have been seized.

The 54-year-old chemist was killed on June 21 and the police had earlier said that on the face of it, his killing was linked to certain posts that he had shared in WhatsApp groups, supporting Nupur Sharma who has been suspended by the BJP for making controversial comments. Kolhe was stabbed in the neck around 10.30 pm on June 21, after which he died.

NIA takes over Amravati case

The case in Kohle's death was initially registered at Police station City Kotvali, Amaravati, Maharashtra. NIA had re-registered the case and taken over the investigation on July 2. The case was registered under Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Sections 34, 153 (A), 153 (B), 120 (B) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Irfan Khan, the prime accused in the case, was arrested from Nagpur on July 2. The other accused have been identified as Yusuf Khan (44), Muddsir Ahemad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Thoufique (24) Shoaib Khan (22) and Atib Rashid (22) - all residents of Amravati and daily wage workers, have also been arrested. A total of seven accused have been arrested so far, while the hunt is on for the eight accused - Shamim Ahmed.

On July 4, the Director-General of NIA Dinkar Gupta briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the progress made by the agency in the case. The meeting lasted for over 40 minutes.