Amravati Murder: NIA Court Sends All 7 Accused To 14-days Judicial Custody

In the latest update on the Amravati murder probe, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday sent all 7 accused to 14 days of judicial custody. This comes after the accused extended NIA custody ended today. On July 15, the court extended the NIA custody of all the accused till July 22 who were arrested on the murder charges of chemist Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe.

Amravati chemist murder case | NIA produced 7 accused in Umesh Kolhe murder case, in Amravati, in a special NIA court. The court sent the accused to judicial custody for 14 days.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/RgPUSpkFAm — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022

Amravati Murder Case

The incident occurred between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21, when 54-year-old chemist, Kolhe, was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop, the official said, adding that his son Sanket (27) and wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him in a different vehicle.

"Kolhe ran a medical store in Amravati city. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even mistakenly shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers," an official of the City Kotwali police station said.

"When all of them reached near Mahila College's gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and blocked Kolhe's path. A youth alighted from the motorcycle and stabbed Kolhe on his neck with a sharp weapon and escaped from the spot. Kolhe collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. Sanket rushed him to a hospital, where he died," the official said.

The case in Kohle's death was initially registered at Police station City Kotvali, Amaravati, Maharashtra. NIA had re-registered the case and taken over the investigation on July 2. The case was registered under Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Sections 34, 153 (A), 153 (B), 120 (B) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Irfan Khan, the prime accused in the case, was arrested from Nagpur on July 2. The other accused have been identified as Yusuf Khan (44), Muddsir Ahemad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Thoufique (24) Shoaib Khan (22) and Atib Rashid (22) - all residents of Amravati and daily wage workers - have also been arrested. A total of seven accused have been arrested so far, while the hunt is on for the eight accused - Shamim Ahmed.

